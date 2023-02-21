Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy to helm David Bowie tribute tour









Peter Murphy of UK goth outfit Bauhaus is set to hit the road in April to front the forthcoming David Bowie tribute tour with help from guitarist Adrian Belew, a Perfect Circle bassist Matt McJunkins, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, guitarist Scrote, Devo drummer Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn.

The tour begins on April 4th with a show in Houston, Texas, and concludes on May 8th in Tacoma, Washington. Announcing his involvement with the tribute tour, Murphy wrote: “Such a surprise to be invited to celebrate Bowie in this outing, and alongside a great lineup. So enticing to play the part.”

The ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tour have been an ongoing project since 2017, with Todd Rundgren fronting the band for the 2022 incarnation. According to a press release, the show sees bandmembers “interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger) and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”

Some of the musicians involved in the project have a direct connection to Bowie. Belew, for example, played guitar on Bowie’s 1979 album Lodger and toured with the musician on the 1978 ‘Isolar II Tour’ and 1990 Sound + Vision tour. Then there’s Eric Schermerhorn, who played guitar and provided backing vocals on Bowie’s 1991 Tin Machine tour. Murphy, meanwhile, covered ‘Ziggy Stardust’ with Bauhaus back in 1982, introducing the singer to the post-punk generation.

In a recent statement, organiser and guitarist Angelo ‘Scrote’ Bundini wrote: “I’m thrilled to honour David again with this new explosive collection of truly unique and brilliant artists and musicians. This new show represents two sides of Bowie. With Peter Murphy, we have the dark baritone shrouded in mystery and wonder. With Adrian Belew, the tuneful tenor gleefully singing Bowie favourites while delivering the otherworldly guitar playing he is revered for.”

Celebrating David Bowie has made it to 17 countries so far and has included guest appearances by the likes of Sting, Thomas Dolby, Gary Oldman, The B-52’s, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Joe Bonamassa and many more.