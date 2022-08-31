Bauhaus cancel tour as singer Peter Murphy enters rehab









The return of Bauhaus is getting put on hold. The legendary English goth rock band was staging quite a comeback after nearly a decade of dormancy, putting out their first new song in nearly 15 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’, earlier this year. The band has been in active touring mode all throughout 2022 and finished the European leg in Portugal just four days ago.

That’s all coming to a halt now as singer Peter Murphy has elected to enter a rehabilitation clinic. Without their vocalist, Bauhaus have announced that the upcoming shows in North America have been cancelled.

“It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in North America have been canceled for the remainder of the year,” the band share in a statement. “Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being.”

Murphy had previously been arrested for a DUI hit-and-run incident back in 2013. The charges also included possession of crystal meth, and Murphy was given a three-year probationary sentence. Murphy also had a health scare back in 2019 when he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. The singer was in the middle of a two-week residency at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge at the time.

In the months following his heart attack, Murphy reassembled the original members of Bauhaus for a series of shows. Those shows have continued to go on in recent months, with critical and fan response to the reunion being strong. The band previously indicated that 2008’s Go Away White would be their final record, but the release of ‘Drink The New Wine’ kickstarted hype that another album could possibly be in the works.

For now, that excitement will have to be put on the back burner as Murphy focuses on his recovery. Check out ‘Drink The New Wine’ down below.