'Batman' actor Patrick Leahy picks the worst Bruce Wayne









Legendary actor Patrick Leahy, who has starred in six Batman movies, including Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, has stated his opinion on which star was the worst Bruce Wayne. The unpleasant title lands on George Clooney, who throws his hands up in acceptance.

With his long-lived tenure as a Batman actor, Leahy has had the honour of working alongside the highly-celebrated talent of Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, but when discussing the worst actor to suit up in the black cape and bat mask, he showed little reserve.

Highlighting Clooney as the biggest bat-blunder on the casting team’s behalf, the veteran actor and retiring Senator for Vermont told US publication The Hill: “George would be the first one to say he was not the best Batman.”

The 82-year-old actor-cum-politician then told a comically cheeky side of his Hollywood pal. “His wife [Amal Clooney] once told me this, he didn’t want her to see that Batman movie.”

Leahy then revealed that Clooney once told his wife, Marcelle: “You know that Batman movie that Patrick was in? He almost ruined the franchise. I said, ‘Wait a minute – I was on the screen for one minute. You played Batman’, [Clooney] said, ‘It’s all your fault. It would’ve gone great, except for you being in the movie’.”

Leahy’s recent conversation with The Hill about all things Batman comes as the beloved DC franchise embarks on a new chapter. With James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the helm of DC Studios, Batman’s future is currently under a shakeup. A planned return to the role for Michael Keaton has recently been discarded, with Ben Affleck now set to make his triumphant return to Gotham.

Affleck’s next appearance as Batman will be in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The exciting sequel was recently confirmed by lead actor Jason Momoa on Instagram, alongside photos of Affleck on set.