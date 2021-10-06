George Clooney “won’t let” his wife watch ‘Batman and Robin’









What is the worst film of all time? Cats? Disaster Movie? Plan 9 from Outer Space? Whilst each of these films is certainly in the running, Batman and Robin has long been considered one of the worst superhero films of all time and may even top the lot. So tarnished is the legacy of the film, directed by Joel Schumacher and starring George Clooney, Uma Thurman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Val Kilmer, that Clooney recently stated that he “won’t let” his wife watch the film, in order to save his dignity.

The candy-coloured dreamworld created by Joel Schumacher for Batman & Robin was a bizarre farce of a film, featuring cartoonish caricatures and surreal action set pieces. Recently discussing the film in an interview with Variety when he was asked whether he’d be reprising his role appearing alongside Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in The Flash, the actor simply replied, “They didn’t ask me”.

Continuing, he added, “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by”. George Clooney’s wife, Amal, who also spoke to Variety, told the publication “He won’t let me watch it”. The actor then jokingly explained, “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me”.

With that being said we’re not ruling out the inclusion of George Clooney, particularly with the continued disputes that Andrew Garfield is starring in similar throwback film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite the heavy rumours. The Flash will see Ezra Miller’s titular character travelling through multiple universes, wherein he encounters Michael Keaton’s Batman, who told The Hollywood Reporter, “I had to read it more than three times to go, ‘Wait, how does this work?’”.

Continuing, he noted, “They had to explain that to me several times. By the way, I’m not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don’t say it like, ‘I’m too groovy.’ I’m stupid. There’s a lot of things I don’t know about”.

Take a look at the trailer for the original Batman and Robin below and see if you think it is indeed the worst film ever made.

