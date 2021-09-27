George Clooney and Brad Pitt set to star in new thriller







There are perhaps few film directors more commercially relevant than Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Far from Home, the sequel, Homecoming, as well as the highly anticipated threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and the rumoured appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the film is set to be the biggest release of 2021.

With Watts due to adapt Fantastic Four for Marvel in the near future, he has also signed on to direct a film alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt, it has recently been announced. Details on the yet-untitled project are currently thin, though reports from The Hollywood Reporter suggest that the film will be a thriller that follows two lone wolf fixers (presumably Pitt and Clooney) who are both assigned to the same job.

Multiple studios will be vying for the attention of the project, including the likes of Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros, so it looks like this project will see a lot of attention in the next few months.

First, George Clooney is set to star in Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy from Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! director, Ol Parker, starring alongside Julia Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever. Meanwhile, the actor’s latest directing gig, The Tender Bar, has been added to the slate for the London Film Festival, starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd in a film that follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out a father figure at the local bar.

Brad Pitt is next due to appear in Bullet Train, an action film following five assassins who become embroiled in trouble aboard a fast-moving bullet train. Directed by David Leitch, who previously helmed Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, the film also stars Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

For a hint at what’s to come from director Jon Watts, take a look at the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.

Comments