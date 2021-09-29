Bartees Strange, Eric Slick and OHMME team up to cover TV On The Radio







Indie hero Bartees Strange has teamed up with celebrated Dr. Dog drummer, Eric Slick, and Chicago rock band OHMME for a brilliant cover of TV On The Radio’s 2006 track ‘Province’.

The cover was recorded as a special one-off for the singles series from Psychic Hotline, the brand new label launched by electronic duo Sylvan Esso. Luckily for listeners, the track also includes a B-side, a cover of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s ‘Ever New’ by Anjimile.

Strange explained in an accompanying statement: “I’ll never forget when I found TVOTR”.

He recalled: “I saw their performance on Letterman while channel surfing. I jumped out of my bed. They gave me somebody to look up to. I don’t think I really knew what I wanted to do musically until I saw them. That was a big deal for me.”

For those of you unaware of TV On The Radio or the original track, it was released as part of their iconic record Return To Cookie Mountain and features backing vocals from none other than David Bowie.

The news comes a part of a busy time for Bartees Strange. Earlier this month, the Washington D.C. based songwriter announced a deluxe edition of his debut album, 2020’s Live Forever.

Scheduled for release on October 1st, this new edition includes his recently released single ‘Weights’ and a new version of the album track ‘Kelly Rowland’, entitled ‘Free Kelly Rowland’. This new version features Armand Hammer and another redux of the single ‘Flagey God’.

Reviewing ‘Weights‘, Far Out said: “It’s catchy, it’s propulsive, it’s clever, and it’s got an edge. It has everything that a good rock song should. Not even describing a relationship as being “hella distant” can bring this song down because god damn if Strange doesn’t sell it. “

Listen to Strange’s cover of ‘Province’ below.

