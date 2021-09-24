Bartees Strange shares brand new single 'Weights'







Bartees Strange - 'Weights' 8.8

D.C. singer-songwriter Bartees Strange has released a brand new song, the driving rock and roller ‘Weights’.

Strange is one of those artists who loves to confound every time you feel like you’ve got him figured out. Sometimes he’s in a gentle folk mode, covering Bon Iver, singing stirring soul numbers, plonking away at pianos, or bringing experimental electronica into his songs. But ‘Weights’ is pure indie rock.

It honestly sounds like a cut from The Killers back when they were in their maximum ’80s-aping ‘Glamorous Indie Rock and Roll’ Hot Fuss era, before they decided they wanted to be Bruce Springsteen (that’s certainly not a bad thing to aspire to, by the way). Strange’s has a reservoir of influences that is nearly endless, but you never forget the uniqueness of the voice that’s making all these different sounding songs his own.

To be completely candid, I love this song. It’s catchy, it’s propulsive, it’s clever, and it’s got an edge. It has everything that a good rock song should. Not even describing a relationship as being “hella distant” can bring this song down because god damn if Strange doesn’t sell it.

‘Weights’, whether it came after the original recording sessions or inexplicably didn’t make the final cut, will be featured on the deluxe edition of Strange’s 2020 album Live Forever. Strange will also be adding versions of ‘Flagey God’ and ‘Kelly Rowland’ to the new version of the album.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Weights’ down below. Live Forever Deluxe Edition will be released on October 1.

