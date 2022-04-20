Bartees Strange announces new album 'Farm to Table'









Bartees Strange - 'Cosigns' 7.2

American indie rocker Bartees Strange has returned to announce his sophomore studio album Farm to Table, which will be his debut release for legendary British label 4AD.

According to the new album’s press release, Farm to Table “zeros in on the people – specifically his family – and those closest to him on his journey so far. With his career firmly on the ascent, Farm to Table examines Bartees’ constantly shapeshifting relationship with life post-Live Forever [Strange’s 2020 debut LP].”

“It also speaks to a deeper lore that says, don’t forget where you came from, and this album is why. Always remembering where he came from, across 10 songs Bartees is celebrating the past, moving towards the future, and fully appreciating the present.”

Along with the album announcement, Strange has also dropped his latest single, the electronica-infused ‘Cosigns’. Overflowing with references to stars who have helped boost his profile, including Lucy Dacus, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, ‘Cosigns’ has a clear message: if you don’t know who Bartees Strange is, that’s about to change.

Mixing the kind of supreme confidence that’s usually only heard in hip hop with some palpable anxiety in the song’s second half, ‘Cosigns’ is just further proof that Strange is a master at shooing away genre tags and embracing whatever sounds fit him at the moment. If you liked the emo-blast of ‘Weights’, then there’s no reason why you wouldn’t like the introspective indie rock of ‘Heavy Heart’ or the more buzzy twists of ‘Flagey God’. Strange has something for everyone, and Farm to Table will likely just be more to enjoy.

Check out the vide for ‘Cosigns’, plus the tracklist for Farm to Table, down below. Farm to Table is set for a June 17th release.

Farm to Table tracklisting:

1. ‘Heavy Heart’

2. ‘Mullholland Dr’

3. ‘Wretched’

4. ‘Cosigns’

5. ‘Tours’

6. ‘Hold The Line’

7. ‘We Were Only Close For Like Two Weeks’

8. ‘Escape This Circus’

9. ‘Black Gold’

10. ‘Hennessy’