The band Billie Joe Armstrong called “our Beatles”









By the mid-1990s, the rock scene was sorely aching for a band like Green Day. Since the past few rock movements had to do with artists that talked about their innermost torment, Billie Joe Armstrong was writing odes to boredom and being a misfit punk teen, which went down a lot smoother than whatever gloom that Eddie Vedder was singing about at the time. Even though Green Day would continue to ascend throughout the years, Armstrong insists they were far from the best band of their generation.

Hell, Armstrong probably wouldn’t even tell you they were the best band out of their native Oakland. Coming out of the Bay Area punk scene of the late 1980s, Green Day were the product of establishments like Lookout! Records which was home to the kings of underground punk rock like Operation Ivy and Crimpshrine.

While Armstrong had no desire to be in any hair band starting out, he did like the path rock was going down in the early ‘90s. Right after acts like Guns N’ Roses started gaining traction, a little band out of Seattle was starting to make waves off the back of their hit single ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

Arriving like a bolt of lightning, Nirvana was the answer to many misfits’ prayers, not willing to be too flashy for the cameras and playing music that was authentic to them. Compared to the massive production that went into a Poison music video, there was nothing contrived about Kurt Cobain when he first started, willing to put his life on the line just because he wanted to deliver a classic song.

For Armstrong, hearing Nirvana was a revolutionary moment, revealing to TIME, “I remember hearing it when Nevermind came out and just thinking, we’ve finally got our Beatles, this era finally got our Beatles, and ever since then it’s never happened again.” Armstrong wasn’t that far off, either, with Cobain quickly becoming as omnipresent a figure in the rock world as the Fab Four were in their prime.

Then again, the fame thrust upon Cobain was bound to wear on him. Being a sensitive man even before his acclaim, Cobain never felt completely comfortable in his own skin, which was then magnified by the massive amounts of people expecting him to lead them into the next phase of rock music. While Cobain may have looked like he was going to crack under the pressure, no one was prepared for what happened in April of 1994.

When Cobain’s body was found at his home, the entire rock scene went into a state of mourning, with most of the grunge scene collapsing around their idol. In the coming months, the other grunge luminaries would undergo their own changes, either moving on to different sounds or trying their best to distance themselves from the scene they helped create.

Though the mainstream rock audience remained confused about what would happen next, the hole left by Cobain soon was filled by more lighthearted bands that had less intense topics to sing about, leading to Green Day becoming one of the biggest bands of the era off the strength of Dookie. Even though Armstrong quickly pointed out that Green Day and Nirvana came from two different worlds, he still had the utmost respect for him as a songwriter, explaining, “You know, the guy just wrote beautiful songs… When someone goes that honestly straight to the core of who they are, what they’re feeling, and was able to kind of put it out there, I don’t know, man, it’s amazing.”