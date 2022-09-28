The story behind Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' music video









When Nirvana released the first single ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ from their sophomore album Nevermind in September 1991, the world was never to be the same again. It was to reset the trajectories of the lives of Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, creating a legend that everyone is well aware of today.

Despite Nirvana reaching heights that most believed were impossible, it also foreshadowed the end of the band, with each member of Nirvana immediately uncomfortable with the level of fame it awarded them. In a story as old as time, their moment in the sun would be short, but after their flame extinguished, the world of music was in a better place than before their advent.

Almost overnight, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was hailed as the definitive Generation X anthem. It confirmed the band as the most important of the decade and placed them alongside the most significant of all time, including Cobain’s childhood heroes, the Beatles.

Musically, it took the quiet/loud dynamics of Boston alternative heroes Pixies and ran with them, creating a thunderous sound that ushered in the 1990s and the future of rock music. Coupled with this were Cobain’s dark, arcane lyrics that spoke to millions whilst still shrouding his actual intent, a testament to his songwriting skill.

Although the song speaks for itself musically, it is arguable that it might not have been as iconic without the accompanying music video. The release of the visuals crystallised the track and the band’s position, popularising the grunge aesthetic of Cobain as his bandmates and conveying their lifelong anger towards the establishment.

Set in a high school, featuring a host of jocks, preps, punks and jocks, the clip perfectly captured the spirit of Nirvana and the message that people should be unified in their anger. Duly, as soon as the video debuted on MTV, it was a resounding success.

Directed by Samuel Bayer, the video famously features cheerleaders who have outfits sporting the anarchy symbol, teenagers head-banging and the janitor, played by Tony De La Rosa, also getting down whilst trying to clean up the mess. Kurt Cobain’s outfit is another striking aspect of the video, wearing a stripy green and grey T-shirt with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath, which kids worldwide would attempt to replicate after watching. It is also worth mentioning that this was the moment when Kurt Cobain and the Fender Jaguar were made synonymous.

Interestingly, although the video appeared to be a shot in a high school, the clip for ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was shot on Stage 6 at GMT Studios in Culver City, California. Bayer took direct inspiration from the Ramones’ film Rock ‘n’ Roll High School and Jonathan Kaplan’s Over the Edge, both from 1979.

The casting call flyer read: “Nirvana needs YOU to appear in their upcoming music video, Smells Like Teen Spirit. You should be 18 to 25 years old and adapt a high-school persona, i.e., preppy, punk, nerd, jock… No clothing with name brands or logos please! You will need to be at GMT Studios, Stage 6 on SATURDAY AUGUST 17 at 11:30 a.m. Be prepared to stay for several hours! Come support Nirvana and have a great time!”

However, for some who signed on, the day didn’t plan out as they might have hoped. The apathy and anger on some of the cast’s faces were genuine, as they were required to stay on set for many takes, taken one after another. The ever-gregarious Cobain eventually convinced Bayer to allow the cast to blow off steam and allow them to mosh, which resulted in the heady, chaotic scenes we see towards the end of the video. “Once the kids came out dancing they just said ‘fuck you’, because they were so tired of his shit throughout the day,” the frontman later recalled.

