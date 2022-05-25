'Bad Boys 4' is still in development despite Will Smith Oscar slap









It’s been many weeks since Will Smith took to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards to slap presenter Chris Rock, and pop culture has only just about overcome the shocking incident.

With many people and companies distancing themselves from Smith at the time, Sony has now recently confirmed that Bad Boys 4 is still in development, despite reports that the film had been put on hold due to the actor’s actions. In conversation with Deadline, Sony chairman Tom Rothman has recently denied these claims, describing them as simply “inaccurate”. Detialing further, he added: “That movie’s been in development and still is,” the chairman stated, adding, “There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving”.

“That was a very unfortunate thing that happened,” Rothman said of the incident at the Academy Awards, before adding, “I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption”.

Apologising and resigning from the Academy, Smith was banned for ten years from attending the awards show.

The actor is yet to make a further statement other than the one he set out on Instagram on March 29th, writing, “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.

The third film in the film series was released in 2020, titled Bad Boys for Life, with Smith appearing alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Michael Bay, DJ Khaled and Martin Lawrence. Check out the trailer for the film, below.