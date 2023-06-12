Baby Queen releases the first single from debut album, ‘Dream Girl’









Durban musician Baby Queen, real name Arabella Latham, has released her new single ‘Dream Girl’, the first taster from her upcoming debut album. Latham reported the forthcoming record in a post on social media on May 19th, although it is yet to be officially announced.

Detailing the story of ‘Dream Girl’, which centres on the unrequited love the singer had for a woman in a relationship with a man, Baby Queen explained: “I actually had, like, heart palpitations over it. When I first started making music, I was like, ‘No one can know that I’m bisexual. I have to keep it a secret’. I just don’t give a fuck anymore”.

The new track follows Baby Queen’s 2022 singles ‘Nobody Really Cares‘ and ‘Colours of You’, with the latter appearing on the soundtrack to the Netflix drama Heartstopper. “To be asked to be a part of a story as beautiful and culturally important as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper was unbelievable and still feels completely surreal,” Baby Queen said about recording ‘Colours Of You’ when the song arrived in June 2022.

The tracks arrived as the artist’s first new music since the release of her 2021 “underdog’s anthem” ‘Wannabe’. In November 2021, she also released the first volume of her show, Gameplay with Baby Queen, which is available through BBC Sounds. The project features soundtracks from games picked by the singer, including The Legend of Zelda, Sable and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Baby Queen announced the news on social media, saying: “I love video games (duh) and the score of a great video game is as powerful and essential to its success as a film score is to a motion picture’s.”

Adding: “Thank you to the team at BBC for coming to me with the show of my dreams and for giving me a reason not to feel guilty about the thousands of hours I’ve spent in front of a screen. The first episode is out now and you can listen to it on the BBC sounds app”.

Watch the video for ‘Dream Girl’ below.