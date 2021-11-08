Baby Queen launches new gaming music show on BBC Sounds









Baby Queen has finally released the first volume of her new show, Gameplay with Baby Queen, and it is available through BBC Sounds. The new show features soundtracks from games that have been picked by the singer, and the first volume includes the incredible soundtracks of The Legend of Zelda, Sable and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Each episode runs for an hour, and will be available for 30 days after broadcast. The second edition, ‘Put Up Your Energy Levels’, is due for broadcast on November 20th. This will feature tracks from Chrono Trigger, The Last Of Us and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Baby Queen first announced the news on her Instagram, and she said: “I love video games (duh) and the score of a great video game is as powerful and essential to its success as a film score is to a motion picture’s.”

She added: “Thank you to the team at BBC for coming to me with the show of my dreams and for giving me a reason not to feel guilty about the thousands of hours I’ve spent in front of a screen. The first episode is out now and you can listen to it on the BBC sounds app”.

Baby Queen has been busy as of late. She was recently included on the FIFA 22 soundtrack. Last month, she shared the new video for the single ‘Narcissist’ from her debut album, The Yearbook. The video sees her wandering the streets of London wearing 17th-century garb. Directed by Harv Frost, the video was inspired by Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antionette.

In other gaming news, Amazon Game Studios has announced that New World server merges are “on the horizon”. This comes after many players have found that their online experience was not the one promised by the studio. There will be more details to follow.

HI GUYS THIS IS MY NEW RADIO SHOW ABOUT THE MUSIC IN VIDEO GAMES 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓 listen to the first episode now on ⁦@BBCSounds⁩ https://t.co/u3jeVpQj2x — Baby Queen is a wannabe (@babyqueen) November 6, 2021