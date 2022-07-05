Baby Queen shares “liberating” new song ‘Nobody Really Cares’









Baby Queen - 'Nobody Really Cares' 5.7

Baby Queen has shared a brand new single titled ‘Nobody Really Cares’, a song about not looking to please others.

The new song follows the South African singer’s recent release ‘Colours of You’, which was featured on the soundtrack for The Netflix show Heartstopper.

“‘Nobody Really Cares’ is about realising it’s okay to be yourself and do exactly what makes you happy because people are selfish in nature and only have so much space inside their brains reserved for you,” Baby Queen said of the new track in a statement.

She added: “I think it’s really liberating to know that nobody cares about your self-expression as much as you sometimes think they do, so filtering yourself to please them is pointless.”

The rapping verse leads into a guitar-thrashing chorus as Baby Queen sings the lyrics: “Nobody really cares/Crash your Daddy’s car/Get kicked out the bar/Tell your boyfriend that it’s over/Write a song for Jodie Comer/Cut your hair”.

My advice to young folks out there would be to take the chorus with a pinch of salt. Feel free to cut your hair or write a song for Jodie Comer if you so wish, but the other advice might have an impact on your father, boyfriend or a particularly cross bar manager. That said, the song comes as a fun nugget of 2000s pop-punk nostalgia.

‘Nobody Really Cares’ and ‘Colours Of You’ make up the singer’s first new material of the year following the release of 2021’s “underdog’s anthem” ‘Wannabe’.

During a recent London show, the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper joined Baby Queen on stage for her performance of ‘Colours Of You’.

“To be asked to be a part of a story as beautiful and culturally important as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper was unbelievable and still feels completely surreal,” Baby Queen said about recording ‘Colours Of You’ when the song was released last week.

“‘Colours Of You’ is a song I wrote about one of the lead character’s journeys through the discovery and acceptance of his own sexuality. The song means a lot to me and is different to a lot of the music people have heard from me before, so I feel like I get to show a different side to myself as an artist and a writer,” she added.

Listen to Baby Queen’s ‘Nobody Really Cares’ below.