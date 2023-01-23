Axl Rose and Billy Corgan perform at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland funeral









Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and Billy Corgan have paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley by performing at her memorial at Graceland.

On January 12th, Presley was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her California house. Although CPR and epinephrine were administered, according to reports, Presley tragically failed to recover from the “full arrest” and succumbed to her condition. The daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley was only 54.

Following the devastating news, Priscilla Presley released a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie’s final public appearance came only a matter of days before her death when she appeared at the Golden Globes alongside her mother. After winning the award for ‘Best Actor’ for his portrayal of Elvis, Austin Butler dedicated the gong to the Presley family.

At Lisa Marie’s funeral, her close friend Axl Rose delivered a eulogy and said: “Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father, his legacy, and both her love for him and his love for her.” The Guns N’ Roses frontman called her “a beautiful and good soul” and said: “She was extremely proud, as proud as anyone could ever be, of her father and his many accomplishments, his place in music, and American and world history.”

Later, Rose also took to the stage to perform a piano version of ‘November Rain’ in tribute to his late friend. Earlier in the ceremony, Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins played the band’s ballad ‘To Sheila’, and Alanis Morissette stoked emotions with a powerful performance of ‘Rest’.

Watch footage from the ceremony below.