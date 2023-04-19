Arlo Parks shares new single ‘Blades’









In anticipation for her latest record, My Soft Machine, Arlo Parks has released the single ‘Blades’. This will be the first album Parks has released since her debut, Collapsed in Sunbeams, in 2021.

When explaining the song, Parks mentioned the tune dealing with the hardships that come with friends falling apart and coming back together again, saying, “I imagine this moment at a party where you see someone across the room that you haven’t seen in a while, you felt yourself growing apart, and you’re like, should I, should I not? And then you find the courage to approach them. That’s the story of that song”.

Prior to ‘Blades’, Parks also premiered new material on BBC Radio 1, performing songs like ‘Weightless’ and ‘Impurities’. This latest single also features production from Paul Epworth, whose production credits have included Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Bloc Party and Adele. Parks went on to say that she enjoyed her experience working with Epworth, noting, “he has this childlike spirit that I’ve always really loved and he brought that to Blades”.

Parks would later recall that she wanted to create a song with certain dance textures and would occasionally pull from different funk influences like Kaytranada and ESG. My Soft Machine is set to arrive on May 26th, 2023.