Arlo Parks gives stunning live rendition of ‘Softly’ on ‘Colbert’









Arlo Parks has delivered a stunning version of her recent single ‘Softly’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Backed by a five-piece band comprised of live saxophone, guitar, bass, keys and drums, Parks guided us around serpentine hallways before stepping into an empty auditorium for the track’s quietly euphoric chorus.

‘Softly‘ was released back in February, at which time Parks described it as a “song about yearning” and “how fragile you feel in the dying days of a relationship when you’re still desperately in love”. She went on to explain: “The song is about how it feels to brace yourself before the blow of a breakup and reminisce about the days where it all felt luminous.”

After an incredibly busy 2021, ‘Softly’ is Parks’ first new music of the year. The new release marks the singer’s first offering since her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams won the Mercury Prize last year.

In an interview held in the final days of 2021, Parks explained the evolution of her songwriting: “My sonic palettes and tastes have definitely expanded, and the kind of music that I want to make has changed,” she began. “But I think internally, the way that I write my lyrics, the way that I put songs together, is still that very personal, intimate, intentional way of doing things.”

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Parks found herself up for two trophies after being nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. In the end, she left empty-handed, losing out to Olivia Rodrigo and St. Vincent’s album Daddy’s Home.

Elsewhere, Parks has announced an extensive American Tour for 2022, which will see her take in 20 shows between September and October. At the moment, the singer is opening for Clairo on her US tour, and will soon open for Florence + The Machine in Canada.