Arlo Parks names Radiohead as her “favourite band of all time”









Ahead of the release of her second album My Soft Machine, Arlo Parks has explained how Radiohead influenced her early sound and named them her “favourite band of all time”.

Speaking with Justin Richmond on the Broken Record podcast, Parks said: “I just love Radiohead so I’m always thinking about Radiohead.” When asked by the host about the start of her relationship with the Oxfordshire band, the Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter explained: “Probably when I was about 17, I just fell completely in love.”

She continued: “I feel like it really informed those first few songs I was doing on those first few EPs because I was listening to songs like ‘House Of Cards’ and ‘Weird Fishes’ and ‘Videotape’, just the warmth and the texture – how did they make instruments sound like that? There is this sense of minimalism but everything is so intentional.”

Parks added: “Then I kind of blossomed into Kid A, Amnesiac and thinking about the more electronic elements. Honestly, my favourite band of all time, and I’ve never seen them live. I really, really need to.”

Meanwhile, Parks recently collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers on the new single ‘Pegasus’. Previously speaking of the track, she said: “’Pegasus’ is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time. It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it.”

Listen to the Broken Record podcast below.