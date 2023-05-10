Arlo Parks drops Phoebe Bridgers collaboration ‘Pegasus’









British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has dropped a new single, ‘Pegasus’. The track is Parks’ first original collaboration with American indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers.

“’Pegasus’ is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time,” Parks says in a statement. “It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it.”

The collaboration is the pair’s third team-up since Bridgers brought Parks out during the former’s 2022 set at Coachella, where the duo performed ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. ‘Pegasus’ also represents the fourth single released from Parks’ upcoming sophomore LP My Soft Machine after the previously released tracks ‘Weightless’, ‘Impurities’, and ‘Blades’. Parks and Bridgers also previously covered Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show.

“The desert landscape has always had a special place in my heart, the scorched land, the dust, the sense of absence,” Parks says about the accompanying video. “Films like Gerry, My Own Private Idaho and Paris, Texas all use the desert as its own character representing isolation, nostalgia and the journey to a place outside of yourself. Bedroom did an incredible job of meshing surreal dreamscapes with real intimacy to make one of my favourite music videos I’ve ever made.”

Bridgers is currently supporting Taylor Swift on the latter’s ‘The Eras Tour’, after which she’ll spend the summer touring with Boygenius behind their debut LP The Record.

Check out the visualiser for ‘Pegasus’ down below. My Soft Machine is set for a May 26th release.