Arlo Parks has written songs “every single day” since the age of seven









As Arlo Parks prepares to release her second studio album, My Soft Machine, the 22-year-old songwriter appeared on Broken Record. On the popular podcast series, the blossoming Brit discussed her meteoric journey to high acclaim over the past few years and explained how she’s been practising her craft “every single day” since the age of “seven or eight”.

During the episode, host Justin Richmond remembered when he was first made aware of Parks’ music. “I had no conception of how old you were beyond just knowing when I heard your music, which I guess was 2018,” he said. “Not to stereotype the art that young people make, but it sounds very mature, you know, fully formed,” Richmond continued.

“I think, honestly, it’s just because I spent so much of my life when I was growing up, just practising,” Parks opined. “Practising writing. Just being a student of what I was seeing around me and making a lot of really bad, silly songs. I just, at a very early age, decided to dedicate my life to the practice of writing and expression. Not necessarily singing, but just like storytelling, and I’d write every single day. So by the time I put out a song, from the age of like seven or eight, I was writing every single day. So, yeah, I had a lot of experience in that way.”

Explaining what inspired her thought process, Parks revealed: “I don’t know. I was just very curious, and my imagination was so insane that I needed a place to put all of that. And I just got of joy from just making these little fantasy worlds.”

Listen to Arlo Parks’ new single featuring Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Pegasus’.