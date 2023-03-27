Arlo Parks reveals Fontaines D.C. and My Bloody Valentine influence on new album









Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks has opened up on the inspirations behind her forthcoming new album My Soft Machine. The musician claims that Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. and shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine, also Irish, have played their part in shaping the new album’s sound.

Discussing My Soft Machine on BBC Radio 6 Music, Parks admitted that she has always been a fan of heavier music but added that it has “never really shown itself in [her] music,” she said. “One of my favourite bands is My Bloody Valentine, and I bring a few more of those moments into My Soft Machine,” Parks added.

Of My Bloody Valentine, Parks said she enjoys their “sense of absolute chaos, and you feel that your ears are falling off, but then there’s this real delicate quality to the lyrics. They’re really sensual and vulnerable, but alongside this wall of sound.”

Parks then noted the fact that she is a “massive fan” of Fontaine’s D.C. “I wanted Tom to come and play drums on a song that I kind of adapted to have a bit more of a heavier feeling,” she said, adding: “I’m actually a massive fan of Deftones, and I listen to a lot of noise music, and music with that kind of energy, and Skinty Fia [the Fontaines album] really influenced my record.”