Arlo Parks announces deluxe edition of ‘My Soft Machine’

British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has announced a new deluxe edition of her second studio album, My Soft Machine.

Originally released earlier this year, My Soft Machine saw the Mercury Prize-winning artist return to critical acclaim and commercial success. The new version of the LP will include six new recordings, including a cover of Jai Paul’s ‘Jasmine’.

Parks claimed in a statement that getting Paul’s blessing on the cover was “one of the highlights of my creative journey so far”.

“I really wanted to draw out the yearning of the lyrics and pay homage to an artist who has had a seismic impact on me and on culture.”

My Soft Machine (Deluxe) will also feature a new rendition of ‘I’m Sorry’ featuring Lous and The Yakuza, a new version of ‘Blades’ featuring redveil, and a cover of Tirzah’s ‘Holding On’. The deluxe version of the album will also contain acoustic versions of ‘Devotion’ and ‘Pegasus’.

Upon its release, My Soft Machine topped the UK Independent Album charts and reached number nine on the UK Albums Chart. Although it was a success, My Soft Machine failed to match the chart position of Parks’ debut LP Collapsed In Sunbeams, which hit number three.

Earlier this year, Parks released her first book, The Magic Border. The collection brings together Parks’ poetry along with lyrics to songs featured on My Soft Machine.

Check out Parks’ cover of ‘Jasmine’ down below. My Soft Machine (Deluxe) is set for a December 8th release.