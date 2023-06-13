Arlo Parks to release her first poetry collection, ‘The Magic Border’









Musician Arlo Parks will release her first poetry collection later this year, entitled The Magic Border: Poetry and Fragments from My Soft Machine.

The book will be released on September 12th, following Parks’ deal with Harper Collins. Discussing the project, Parks said, “Writing poetry, to me, is about profound interiority. It is about wading into the saltwater of your own body, capillaries bursting, eyes brimming, unmoored. This collection is the fruit of that inner probing.”

She continued, “It is a tangled mass of everything that has made me angry or giddy or low or impossibly happy to be alive. It has taken me almost twenty-three years to share my poetry beyond a few trusted friends.”

“Poetry was my place, my little clearing in the forest, where I could quietly put everything I was holding. I’m not sure what gave me the courage to open up that space to you but here I am, doing it.”

The book will contain 20 poems alongside the complete lyrics that comprise her second album, My Soft Machine. There will also be exclusive photographs accompanying the poems.

The London-based musician recently released My Soft Machine on May 26th 2023. The record featured a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Pegasus’, which she described as “about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time.”

Parks previously won the Mercury Prize for her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. She also earned several nominations at the Brit Awards, including ‘Best New Artist’.