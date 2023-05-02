Arlo Parks announces Phoebe Bridgers collaboration









British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks will feature American indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers on her upcoming second studio album, My Soft Machine.

“‘Pegasus’ is out on May 10th featuring Sir Phoebe Bridgers,” Parks wrote on her Instagram account. “Pre-save it now (there will be tears).”

The collaboration will be the pair’s third team-up since Bridgers brought Parks out during the former’s 2022 set at Coachella, where the duo performed ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. It will also be the fourth single released from My Soft Machine after the previously released tracks ‘Weightless’, ‘Impurities’, and ‘Blades’. Parks and Bridgers also previously covered Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show.

“I can’t remember who sent Arlo to me initially but it was all I listened to for a couple of weeks, which is funny cos she doesn’t have that much music,” Bridgers shared at the time. “I became a really big fan and we started DMing.”

“My first ever London show was at St Pancras Old Church and there were like 100 people there and I thought it would be cool to cover Radiohead,” Bridgers explained about the pair’s collaboration. “It was the first time that people really showed up specifically for me. It was before my album even was out. It was magical. I think it’s one of the best songs ever written.”

‘Pegasus’ is set for a May 10th release.

