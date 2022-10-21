Arctic Monkeys to stream Kings Theatre concert on Sunday









Arctic Monkeys have announced that they will stream their New York Kings Theater concert in full online this Sunday in celebration of their new album drop.

Fans of the Sheffield-based indie group can tune in to the stream, which was recorded live at the famous Brooklyn venue on September 22nd, on Sunday at 8pm BST via the YouTube link below.

The King’s Theatre concert recap will follow Arctic Monkeys’ performance of the new single’ Body Paint’ on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV at 10pm BST tomorrow.

“When I think back to earlier times, I feel like we were just running on instinct, creative decisions included,” frontman Alex Turner told NME in a recent interview. “I mean, like, first and foremost, we didn’t really know how to play our instruments at the start. But beyond that, I don’t really think that much within the band has changed a great deal; we might know a few more tricks, but we’re still rolling on that very same instinct.”

Continuing, Turner explained that Arctic Monkey’s development seen in the last two albums had been aided by the fact that they abandoned their old rule of recording music that would be reproducible in a live setting. He also touched on how The Car differs from its predecessor, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

“I think that’s the key difference maybe with [The Car] and the last record… perhaps we didn’t quite have a grasp of the dynamics of the bigger, newer sounds we were exploring,” he said.

“But playing together live again certainly helped us to get there, and we developed a better awareness of each other. You find yourself in a different place when you take the songs to a new setting beyond where they were recorded.”

Elsewhere, Arctic Monkeys have bolstered Glastonbury headline rumours after confirming that they will headline Rock Werchter 2023, just one week after the Somerset festival is set to take place next June.