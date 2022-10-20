Arctic Monkeys will headline Rock Werchter one week after Glastonbury 2023









Sheffield’s indie legends Arctic Monkeys have revealed that they will headline next year’s Rock Werchter Festival, which takes place one week after Glastonbury 2023.

Alex Turner and his cohort will take the stage on the final day of the Belgian music festival, which will take place from Thursday, June 29th, to Sunday, July 2nd, 2023. Last week, it was announced that Stromae would headline the Thursday night.

This exciting news will fuel the rumours surrounding the Glastonbury headline slots, which are still yet to be filled. Many fans have conjected that Arctic Monkeys might take a trip to Somerset next summer since they have an album arriving shortly. Now the four-piece have been confirmed for Rock Werchter, it seems likely that Arctic Monkeys will take on a round of festival dates next season.

An anonymous source told The Sun that Arctic Monkeys have already started preparing for their headline show, which would be their third time playing at the festival. They previously headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2013.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June,” the source alleged. “It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage, and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.”

Another source has since told The Sun that rapper Eminem is also in “advanced talks” to headline Glastonbury 2023. This would mark the rapper’s first ever appearance at the prestigious festival.

“Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks,” the source said. “His dates all line-up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival. Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible.”

This news comes amid outrage surrounding the £55 price increase on ticket prices for Glastonbury 2023. Emily Eavis, the festival organiser, defended the price increase in a statement released on her Twitter account: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price, which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket, but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, November 6th (standard tickets).



