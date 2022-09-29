Arctic Monkeys release powerful new single, ‘Body Paint’









Arctic Monkeys - 'Body Paint' 4.5

Arctic Monkeys have just dropped ‘Body Paint’, the second preview single from their upcoming album The Car.

Sheffield’s finest have caused a stir of late as they gear up for the release of their long-awaited seventh studio album, which arrives on October 21st. Via Domino Records. The album is available for preorder here.

‘Body Paint’ follows the album’s lead single, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, which arrived at the end of August, marking their first release in four years. The track set the tone for the new album, which looks to be taking yet another step from Arctic Monkeys’ indie roots.

Where 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino took a turn towards piano-based, anthemic space-bound hits, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ brought similar energy, or lack thereof, with dramatic, slow-building violin sections and light, jazz-style drumming from Matt Helders.

Back in May, Helders said the new record “picks up where Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off”. While some deemed Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino a roaring success and a brave departure from the Sheffield band’s roots, others seemed upset with its dramatic deviation in sound and lunar theme.

In a note of reassurance to some fans, frontman Alex Turner told the Big Issue that Arctic Monkeys had come “back to earth” on The Car following its divisive predecessor. “On this record, sci-fi is off the table,” he added.

‘Body Paint’ was debuted live during Arctic Monkeys’ intimate performance at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, last Thursday, hinting at its imminent arrival. The recorded single aired on BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World feature for the first time.

The band are also set to appear as the musical guests on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they are likely to give ‘Body Paint’ its televisual debut.

In a continuation of Arctic Monkeys’ more cinematic sound, the new single comes as a powerful slow-burner with orchestral string sections that perfectly complement Turner’s distinctive croon towards some emphatic climaxes. The lyrics give suggestive imagery of an intriguing romantic encounter: “So predictable, I know what you’re thinking/ Still a trace of body paint around your legs, your arms, and your face.”

Elsewhere, Arctic Monkeys have announced a UK and Ireland stadium tour scheduled for 2023. The run of dates will include two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield.

Listen to Arctic Monkey’s brand new single, ‘Body Paint’, below.