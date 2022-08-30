Arctic Monkeys share first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’









Arctic Monkeys - 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' 4.5

Arctic Monkeys have finally returned with the first taste of their forthcoming seventh studio album, The Car. The slow, brooding lead single is titled ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.

As frontman Alex Turner teased the upcoming material in recent weeks, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ comes with a meditative tone reminiscent of 1960s pop rock. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Turner sings in the first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood”.

The track appears to preview yet another step from Arctic Monkeys’ indie rock roots. Where 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino took a turn towards piano-based, anthemic space-bound hits, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ comes with similar energy, slow-burning violin sections and light, jazz-style drumming from Matt Helders.

While some deemed Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino a roaring success and a brave departure from the Sheffield band’s roots, others seemed upset with the dramatic deviation in sound and described it as pretentious.

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, for me, brings much to anticipate ahead of the new album, the band are keeping things fresh and their audience on their toes.

As confirmed by the band, Arctic Monkeys will release The Car on October 21st via Domino. A day before the news arrived, they premiered a new song titled ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ during their set at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland.

Back in May, drummer Helders said the new record “picks up where Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off”.

Fans can expect to hear songs from The Car during Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming world tour. After performing at a run of festivals across Europe, the UK and North America (Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Primavera Sound in LA), they head to South America and Australia.

Watch the official video for Arctic Monkeys’ ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ below.