Arctic Monkeys announce new album 'The Car'









Arctic Monkeys have officially unveiled their new album, The Car, which will be released on October 21st.

The record will be their seventh album and their first since 2018’s Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino. The announcement follows the group previewing a new track, ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, during a show in Zurich last night ahead of their upcoming headline performances at Reading & Leeds this weekend.

The Car was recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris. It was previously public knowledge the group had worked in Suffolk last summer, and now the fruits of their labour have been officially revealed.

Earlier this year, drummer Matt Helders spoke to Mike Dolbear for DrumathonLIVE 2022 and discussed the direction the band have headed with the album: “It kinda like picks up where the other one [Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino] left off musically,” he explained.

“I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 AM single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he added. “But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud,” he said. “It’s hard to explain!”

Check out the track-list for The Car below.

Arctic Monkeys The Car tracklist

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ ‘Jet Skis On The Moat’ ‘Body Paint’ ‘The Car’ ‘Big Ideas’ ‘Hello You’ ‘Mr Schwartz’ ‘Perfect Sense’

The new album from Arctic Monkeys, ‘The Car’ is out 21st October. Pre-order now https://t.co/QWACEVpsAr pic.twitter.com/rImMFpEL0b — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) August 24, 2022