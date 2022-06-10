Arctic Monkeys to headline Mexico's Corona Capital 2022









Arctic Monkeys, Miley Cyrus, and My Chemical Romance are among those confirmed for this year’s edition of Corona Capital in Mexico. The festival runs for three days at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race track in Mexico City.

Slated for November 18th-20th, the event is known for putting on some of the best acts in alternative rock ⁠— it will also feature performances by the likes of Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Two Door Cinema Club and Liam Gallagher. In total, this year’s edition of Corona Capital has 85 acts on offer.

From the world of pop, the festival will welcome an array of international acts, including Lil Nas X, The 1975, Remi Wolf, The Kooks, Jamie XX, Foals and IDLES. Phoebe Bridgers will also make an appearance, as will Bob Moses and soft-rockers Wallows.

This year’s event will also welcome concerts from Australian acts such as The Jungle Giants, Spacey Jane and G Flip grace. For the first time, organisers have added a third day to Corona Capital for 2022. You can bag your tickets here.

The Mexican festival was launched in 2010 and is currently one of the biggest festivals in Latin America. In the past, the festival has hosted the likes of The Strokes, Billie Eilish and last year’s headline act, Tame Impala.

Arctic Monkeys’ appearance at Corona Capital will follow their performance with Father John Misty in Columbia on November 11th, marking the final chapter of the band’s tour across Europe, North and South America and Australia.

See the full line-up below.