Arctic Monkeys release Australian tour dates for January 2023









Arctic Monkeys fans have been engaging in speculative discussions about their upcoming album for a while now and although the release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the band has announced multiple shows in various parts of the world. According to the latest reports, they will play three headlining shows in Australia next January.

This announcement has come after the previous one where the band revealed that they will be performing with Father John Misty in Colombia this month. Their Australian shows will be held in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, following their upcoming Falls Festival performances during that New Year period.

In an interview this year, drummer and backing vocalist Matt Helders elaborated on the new album by claiming that it will be a musical continuation of their previous album which was a new artistic direction for the band. Helders said: “It kinda like picks up where the other one [Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino] left off musically,”

While some fans have been calling for a return to their earlier style, Helders declared that there was no turning back: “I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 AM single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff, But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain!”

According to the drummer, most of the work on the album is already finished and only minor adjustments are left which is why most fans are expecting it to be released this year. Helders added: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

Check out the dates below.

Arctic Monkeys’ Australian tour dates:

January:

Wednesday 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Wednesday 11 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 14 – Sydney, The Domain

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.