Arcade Fire perform ‘The Lightning I, II’ on Saturday Night Live









Returning for their fifth appearance as the show’s musical guest, Arcade Fire performed two tracks from their new album, We on Saturday Night Live. The Canadian Septep delivered a thrilling rendition of the album’s lead single, ‘The Lightning I, II’.

Frontman Win Butler took the performance as an opportunity to voice his opinion on the imminent threat of Roe. v Wade being overturned: “A woman’s right to choose forever and ever and ever. Amen,” he said.

As well as ‘The Lightning I, II’, Arcade Fire performed the euphoric ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)‘, which is also taken from We. Butler decided to dedicate the album cut to his son Eddie, going on to deliver a Mother’s Day Tribute with the line, “I love you, mom.”

Just before the credits were set to roll, Arcade Fire took to the stage one last time, performing ‘End of the Empire I-IV’ for the lucky SNL audience.

Arcade Fire have appeared on SNL five times throughout their career. They first rocked up in 2007, later taking to the stage in 2010, 2013 and 2018. The group’s new LP – produced by long-time collaborator Nigel Godrich – was released on Friday.

Elsewhere, Win Butler’s brother and bandmate, Will Butler, recently announced that he would be leaving Arcade Fire, making We his final album with the group. Explaining the decision, Will explained that “there was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed–and the band has changed–over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

See the performance, below.