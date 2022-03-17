Arcade Fire announce new album 'WE'









Arcade Fire have announced that their new album, WE, is out on May 6th via Columbia records. Produced by Nigel Godrich, Win Butler, and Régine Chassagne, the album will be their latest since 2017’s Everything Now.

In addition to announcing the new album, the band has also released the music video for their song ‘The Lightning I, II’, directed by Emily Kai Bock.

The band has been teasing a new album since 2020, and it seems that they’re finally giving their fans a taste. Last year, Arcade Fire recorded a 45-minute song titled ‘Memories of the Age of Anxiety’ in collaboration with the popular meditation and app Headspace, but the promise of another album is exciting in a whole new way.

In addition to all of this, Arcade Fire also released their long-awaited score for the 2013 film Her, which they created alongside film score composer Owen Pallett. Listeners can now stream on all streaming platforms.

As for the music video, it’s shot in a filmic black-and-white style, with artistic sunlit performance shots, as well as a slightly more off-kilter ending.

In terms of the band’s seemingly ever-changing lineup, the album now includes Régine Chassagne, Win Butler, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, Jeremy Gara, and Will Butler. Dan Boeckner of Wolf Parade, Paul Beaubrun, and Sarah Neufeld are all present in the music video, although Will Butler and Richard Reed Parry were absent from the video’s filming.

You can check out their new music video for the song ‘The Lightning I, II’ below, and keep an eye out for their new album, WE, which will be available on all streaming platforms on May 6th.