Apple will spend $1billion on upcoming movies with an eye on cinemas









Apple TV+ looks set to reignite its interest in moviemaking with a mammoth budget devoted to films, with an eye on cinematic release. The streaming platform picked up the ‘Best Picture’ award for CODA at the 2022 Oscars, and now it appears it is diving headfirst into the future length arena.

Bloomberg has reported that the platform is set to invest $1billion into creating original movies with a particular focus on blockbuster movies complete with major theatrical releases.

In the past, the platform has only given its titles a small run in cinemas, but now it is set to expand this model as reports suggest it is in discussion with cinema chains to release their upcoming projects, some of which involve Brad Pitt and George Clooney, in theatres months before streaming on Apple TV+.

It has been suggested that stars like Clooney and Pitt have chosen Apple over competitors Netflix and Amazon for their projects because of this theatrical distribution.

One project which may see wider theatrical distribution is the upcoming Paramount feature Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese. However, these plans were confirmed before the investment was secured for the Apple Original Films unit.

Watch the trailer for Apple TV+’s most successful movie CODA below.