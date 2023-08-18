Aphex Twin launches augmented reality app









To celebrate the release of his new EP Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760, Aphex Twin has shared a new augmented reality app.

The new EP by Richard David James arrived on July 28th through Warp Records and represented his first release in almost five years. Now, to complement the EP, James has shared an augmented reality app named ‘YXBoZXh0d2lu’, which when decrypted through Base 64’s binary-to-text tool translates to ‘aphextwin’.

‘YXBoZXh0d2lu’ was made by the Japanese studio KALKUL, along with artist Weirdcore with James also contributing to the creative process alongside Warp. Through the app, the tracks on Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 can be experienced in 3D.

To access the 3D element of the release, fans who own a copy of the EP must point their camera at the packaging. ‘YXBoZXh0d2lu’ is now available to download on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

The release of the augmented app isn’t the first time the electronic musician has moved into the technological space, James previously worked on a synth plugin with ODDSound and helped to create an app called Samplebrain which allows users to mash samples together.

Aphex Twin will spend the remainder of the summer headlining a number of festivals, including Field Day in London, Kalorama in Portugal, and Forwards Festival in Bristol.

Watch the video for ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f’ below.