Aphex Twin shares new sampling app ‘Samplebrain’









Aphex Twin has launched his new sampling app, Samplebrain'. The project is the product of the legendary ambient DJ's development work alongside Dave Griffiths for nearly two decades now.

In a blog post on Aphex Twin’s (real name Richard James) website, Griffiths wrote: “Richard mentioned an idea he had about something like a giant brain that you could feed samples to. If you gave it enough, it would be able to take all the right bits to recreate a new sound you fed it.”

Aphex Twin continued: “All this music sitting there, maybe it can be used for something else other than just playing or dj’ing [hi Atomixmp3 & rudimentary max/msp patches]”

Beginning in roughly 2002, the project was initially inspired by the music recognition system, Shazam. “I had originally contacted the founders of Shazam to discuss further creative uses of their genius idea, but they were busy making an automatic DJ program.”

Concluding: “I still think Shazam could be re-purposed for something incredible but in the meantime, we have Samplebrain.”

Essentially, the software allows you to rebuild a track from known source material. In essence, you can “sing a silly tune and rebuild it from classical music files.” However, there is still some fiddling around to be done, so all the initial user tinkering will be part of the informative process.

The App is free and currently available to use. Knock yourself out and make a masterpiece.

