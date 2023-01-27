Aphex Twin and Bonobo to headline Field Day 2023









Field Day Festival has announced that electronic music acts Aphex Twin and Bonobo are set to headline their 2023 event.

After a sold-out 2022 festival to celebrate its 15th anniversary, which bought together over 50,000 attendees, Field Day will return for its 16th year at Victoria Park in east London. This year the organisers promise its most eclectic line-up to date. The festival will take place on Saturday 19th, August 2023, as part of the Luno presents APE programme. It will showcase some of music’s most revered artists across different genres.

This year the festival will be welcoming back the electronic pioneer Richard D James, AKA Aphex Twin, for an exclusive set. The mysterious producer is undoubtedly one of the most influential names in the left-field world. His appearance at Field Day arrives as his first live performance since 2019, an experimental audio-visual exploration in collaboration with Weirdcore.

Aphex Twin’s last appearance at Field Day in 2017 was a rare visit for the other-worldly producer. After a five-year gap, he is due to return this year for what promises to be another major outing.

Another significant electronic act making an appearance on the bill is Bonobo, a masterful creator known for his inventive productions that pull influence from all corners of electronica. The Ninja Tune affiliate has built a reputation for live shows that explore lo-fi and experimental beats alongside hi-energy sonics.

Also appearing at Field Day 2023 is a rare UK set by Venezuelan creator Arca, whose output sits at the forefront of cutting-edge music and artistic live performance. Actress, one of the most enigmatic artists in the world, is also set to perform, having made a name with his imaginative creations that reside in their own realm.

Even more respected acts from across the electronic underground, such as Jayda G, Fever Ray, Julianna Huxtable, and more, have been revealed. Each of them is set to descend on Victoria Park in August for an unmissable show.

Field Day’s commitment to showcasing the finest in electronic and experimental music shines through each year and is now a central event for the electronic music community. Across the day, there’ll be plenty to see and do at the Hackney event. More events at the festival are to be announced in the coming months. Field Day make sure never to disappoint when it comes to pushing the boundaries, and are proud to showcase a fine, colourful and eclectic selection of acts for 2023.

General sale tickets will be on sale on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

👉 FD23 has landed 👈



Pre sale live Thursday 26 January 11am.



General sale live at Friday 27 January 11am.



Make sure you sign up to receive access to the pre-sale: https://t.co/8F6mnU7IwU pic.twitter.com/uydNcPGLVn — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) January 24, 2023