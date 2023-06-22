Aphex Twin announces new EP and shares first single









Aphex Twin has announced that his new EP, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760, will be released next month via Warp Records. The EP features artwork by Weirdcore.

The electronic composer accompanied the announcement with the release of the first track from the EP, ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f’. The track pairs soft synths with unrelenting percussion.

The four-track release will also feature a remix of the single, ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f [Parallax Mix]’, alongside tracks ‘zin2 test5’ and ‘In a Room7 F760’.

The EP marks Aphex Twin’s first music release in nearly four years, following on from the 2019 EP, Peel Session 2. His last full-length release was the 2014 album Syro.

Since his last venture into music, Aphex Twin has worked on a synth plugin with ODDSound and helped to create an app called Samplebrain which allows users to mash samples together.

With his return to releasing new music, Aphex Twin follows the EP with a number of live dates over the summer. He will headline nine festivals, including a slot at London’s Field Day Festival alongside Bonobo, Arca and Jon Hopkins.

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 is out Friday, July 28th. Listen to the first single, ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f’, below.