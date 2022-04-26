Anya Taylor-Joy plans on shaving her head for ‘Mad Max’ prequel









Mad Max: Fury Road is often cited as one of the greatest action films of the last decade and is considered to be the true modern successor of George Miller’s iconic original. Now, it seems like a Fury Road prequel is in the works which will focus on the life and background of the amazing character that was Imperator Furiosa.

In Fury Road, Furiosa was perfectly portrayed by Charlize Theron who managed to transform the character into a symbol of female liberation by fighting against Immortan Joe’s patriarchal oppression. That’s exactly why many commentators have insisted that the true protagonist of Fury Road is actually Furiosa instead of Max.

When Fury Road was being developed, there were multiple reports that there was enough material to make two films out of it. Although Miller was ambiguous about the involvement of Furiosa in future projects, it has been confirmed that a prequel titled Furiosa is in the works and that Anya Taylor-Joy will star as a younger Furiosa.

“I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her,” Taylor-Joy said in an interview while expressing her admiration of Theron’s work. “She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can’t be done.”

According to costume designer Jenny Beavan, there are already disagreements between Taylor-Joy and Miller because of their different approaches. Shedding some light on their dispute, Beavan revealed that Taylor-Joy wants to shave her head but the director is against it: “She wants to, but George doesn’t want her to. So I don’t know whether she will or not.”

