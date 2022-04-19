Charlize Theron named her five favourite films of all time









Charlize Theron is one of the most prominent film stars in the world, known for her fantastic performances in popular projects such as Monster and Mad Max: Fury Road among many others. The recipient of several prestigious accolades, Theron has continued to forge ahead by taking part in exciting new productions.

Born in South Africa, Theron experienced a lot of hardships as a child because her father was an alcoholic who constantly threatened her and her mother until he was shot dead by the latter in self-defence. Discovering her inclination towards areas like dancing and modelling, Theron eventually graduated to acting parts.

Since her breakthrough performance in The Devil’s Advocate, Theron has delivered several strong performances in many films. In recent years, she starred in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s film The Old Guard where she was fantastic as an immortal entity who have lived for several centuries and possess mysterious powers.

“I like acting because you spend your time dissecting human psychology and trying to analyse what it is that makes people do what they do,” Theron explained in an interview while talking about her process. “It’s something that still motivates me today, and which will continue to fascinate me for as long as my acting career lasts.”

As a part of a regular feature done by Rotten Tomatoes, Theron was asked to name some of the films that had a huge impact on her and reinforced her love for the cinematic medium. Theron’s selection should be essential viewing for films fans who haven’t watched the entries before, ranging from classic dramas to recent crime thrillers as well as iconic comedies.

Check out the list below.

Charlize Theron’s favourite films:

Days of Wine and Roses (Blake Edwards, 1962)

Jaws (Steven Spielberg, 1975)

Splash (Ron Howard, 1984)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (John Hughes, 1987)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh, 2017)

While talking about her favourite films, Theron singled out John Hughes’ beloved 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles as one of her top picks. Even after all these years, the delightful on-screen combination of Steven Martin and John Candy hasn’t lost its magic.

Talking about her personal connection with the film, Theron claimed that she has obsessively watched it on more than a hundred occasions and each viewing is special. She said: “You cannot go wrong with that film and I’ve seen it probably 150 times and it just gets better. I love me some Candy.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.