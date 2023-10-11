Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson perform together for the first time since 2019









Heart members Ann and Nancy Wilson reunited during Ann’s solo show in Santa Rosa, California on October 10th.

The pair performed Heart’s 1977 hit single ‘Barracuda’ together. The moment marked the first time that the sisters had shared a stage since Heart’s 2019 ‘Love Alive’ tour.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight,” Ann told the crowd before her sister took the stage. “A very, very good friend — more than a friend…let’s bring her out. Come on.”

Heart spent over 40 years recording and performing together nearly uninterrupted until a 2016 falling out between the sisters. That year, Ann’s husband was arrested for assaulting Nancy’s twin sons backstage at a concert by the band in Auburn, Washington.

Although the sisters confirmed at the time that the band had not broken up, the Wilsons did not perform again together until Heart reunited in February 2019. Throughout the 2020s, Ann has toured as a solo artist while Nancy performs with her own band, Nancy Wilson’s Heart.

When the band did come back together, the only holdover from the band’s previous incarnation (with the exception of the Wilson sisters) was guitarist Craig Bartock. Denny Fongheiser, a one-time member of the band in the 1990s who toured with Ann’s solo band, became Heart’s new drummer.

Other members of Ann’s solo band – guitarist Ryan Waters, bassist Andy Stoller, and keyboardist Dan Walker – also became new permanent members of the group. Wilson’s most recent solo album, 2022’s Fierce Bliss, featured members of the band Tripsitter.

Watch the Wilson sisters reunite to play ‘Barracuda’ down below.