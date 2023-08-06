Angus Cloud’s mother maintains his death wasn’t suicide









The mother of late Euphoria star Angus Cloud has maintained that her son did not take his own life, as some assumed, following his death earlier this week.

Cloud was famous for playing drug dealer Fezco in the hit HBO show, Euphoria. He died on July 31st at his family home in Oakland, California. Notably, the tragic news came only weeks after Cloud had suffered his father’s death.

Following Cloud’s passing, the actor’s family shared in a statement: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

In a new Facebook post, Cloud’s mother, Lisa, has denied claims that her son died by suicide. “Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she said.

Lisa added that the Euphoria star – who had completed three movies before his death – spent his final day tidying and reorganising his room and discussed helping family members with college.

Maintaining it wasn’t suicide, she wrote: “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Adding: “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honour his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

Elsewhere, Cloud’s Euphoria co-stars have paid tribute to him. Zendaya posted a tribute on social media, saying, “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh”.