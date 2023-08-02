Angus Cloud completed three movies before his death









It has been revealed that Angus Cloud completed three movies before he died. The actor’s death was confirmed earlier this week.

The 25-year-old actor was best known for playing the drug dealer Fezco in Sam Levinson’s HBO drama, Euphoria. He completed work on three feature-length films before he was found dead at his mother’s property in Oakland, California, on Monday, July 31st.

Cloud had finished a currently untitled Universal monster thriller by Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, which is slated for an April 2024 release. He also wrapped up Freaky Tales, a Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden drama.

Fleck and Boden said of Cloud’s death: “We are so shocked and saddened by the awful news. Angus brought such a unique energy and vitality to our set and his work. We will remember him as a bright, patient, vibrant human being and a devoted collaborator who we felt lucky to work alongside. What a devastating loss. We didn’t know him long, but we will miss him dearly. Along with the rest of the world, we are thinking about his family right now, sending them strength and love.”

The third movie Cloud had concluded was Your Lucky Day by Dan Brown. It also stars Jessica Garza, Jason O’Mara and Sterling Beaumon. It is set on Christmas Eve and follows a hostage situation at a convenience store concerning a lottery ticket worth $156million.

Following the news of Cloud’s death, his family shared in a statement: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

There has also been an outpouring of tributes from his Euphoria co-stars, with Sydney Sweeney saying: “You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same”.

Zendaya also posted a tribute on social media, expressing, “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh”.

