Angelina Jolie reveals she hasn’t “been myself for a decade”









Angelina Jolie has revealed she reduced her filming schedule in a bid to prioritise herself, claiming she hasn’t “been myself for a decade”.

In a new interview with Vogue, Jolie explained that while she will still take on roles, the actor is unwilling to sing up for a movie if it requires a lengthy shoot. Speaking to the publication, Jolie said the change in her approach to acting occurred “seven years ago”, which is around the same time she divorced Brad Pitt.

Although Jolie didn’t go into the specific reasons behind her decision, she did say: “We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.” She also admitted often being a “bit down these days,” adding, “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way. Which I don’t want to get into.”

Jolie’s conversation with the publication wasn’t to promote a new upcoming blockbuster, but her environmentally friendly fashion line Atelier Jolie, which is a process she says has been helpful to her mental health.

“I think part of this has also been therapeutic for me — to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself,” Jolie remarked to Vogue. “I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one.”

She also discussed the relationship between fashion and emotions, adding: “After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person.”

Earlier this year, in a court document, Jolie accused Pitt of behaving like a “petulant child” and “looting” a French vineyard they formerly owned together while married.

In 2008, the couple purchased the Château Miraval property in Provence. However, following their divorce in 2016, they have been feuding over the ownership of the vineyard, with Pitt accusing Jolie of selling her portion of shares to a Russian billionaire without his consent.