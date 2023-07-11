Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of acting like a “petulant child” in court filing









A new court filing made by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of behaving like a “petulant child” and “looting” a French vineyard they formerly owned together while married.

In 2008, the couple, who have been through a complicated divorce, purchased the Château Miraval property in Provence. However, following their divorce in 2016, they have been feuding over the ownership of the vineyard with Pitt accusing Jolie of selling her portion of shares to a Russian billionaire without his consent.

Jolie set up the company Nouvel to look after the winery, and it has now launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Pitt, as well as his business partners. They claimed the actor participated “in increasingly outrageous actions to retain control” of the vineyard.

“Pitt wasted the company’s assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio,” the document states.

Nouvel also accuse Pitt’s behaviour of worsening after Jolie sold her shares to the Stoli Group’s Yuri Shefler in 2021, claiming, “Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business.”

Additionally, Nouvel state Pitt’s role in the rise of their wine is overstated, and stated he only “visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French labourers who actually made the business”. They add: “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”

Pitt denies all of the accusations put forward by Nouvel.