Angelina Jolie details abuse allegations against Brad Pitt









Angelina Jolie has revealed new details about a 2016 plane flight that immediately preceded her filing for divorce from her then-husband, Brad Pitt. During the flight, Jolie alleges that Pitt engaged in abusive behaviour against her and the pair’s children.

The allegations come from a new complaint involving the legal ownership of a winery that was previously owned by the couple. The complaint focuses on Jolie renegading on an agreed sale to Pitt because Pitt insisted she sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children,” according to Jolie’s lawyers.

The complaint then details an alleged incident that happened on a 2016 flight from France to California with Pitt, Jolie, and their children. According to court papers, Pitt and Jolie got into an argument in the plane’s bathroom compartment, where Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”

It’s also alleged that at one point, Pitt “poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.” When one of the pair’s children came to Jolie’s defence, Pitt allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face”. Jolie filed for divorce days later.

According to the complaint, Jolie had “gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day”, Jolie’s lawyers wrote. “But when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time.”

Pitt originally sued Jolie for selling her stake in the winery back in February. Jolie countersued in September. After Jolie filed for divorce, the FBI investigated the incident and declined to bring charges against Pitt. A redacted version of the FBI report stated: “After reviewing the document, representative of the United States attorney’s office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

Pitt has yet to comment on the nature of the allegations.