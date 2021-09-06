Angelina Jolie opens up about Brad Pitt working with Harvey Weinstein







The unprecedented impact of the “Me Too” movement was facilitated by the accusations brought forward against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in October of 2017. Since that time, many women have gathered the courage to open up about their experiences relating to sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse of power.

Even though almost 80 women have made allegations over the span of several decades, Weinstein recently pled “not guilty” to all charges and maintained that the claims “are baseless, they are from long, long ago, they are uncorroborated.” Weinstein’s actions were known by almost everyone in the film industry, including Quentin Tarantino, who admitted that he should have “done more” since it was “known by everybody.”

Recently, Angelina Jolie has added to her previous accounts of Weinstein’s predatory behaviour. She recalled the horrendous experience of being subjected to sexual assault by Weinstein on the set of Playing By Heart: “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right?” she said, adding: “The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.”

While discussing the trauma and the consequences of that experience, Jolie added: “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys — don’t let girls go alone with him.”

She also opened up about how hard it was for her when her former partner Brad Pitt continued to work for Weinstein despite knowing what had happened: “I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved… [I] never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did… We fought about it. Of course it hurt.”

