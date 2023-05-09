Angel Olsen shares big-band cover ‘My Reverie’









American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has shared a new cover of ‘My Reverie’, a traditional pop song from 1938 first made famous by Larry Clinton & His Orchestra with singer Patti Duggan and later popularised by Ella Fitzgerald.

Olsen’s take on the big-band classic appears as a part of National Geographic’s new limited series A Small Light. Haim bassist Este Haim served as the executive music producer for the series which also features cover performances by Weyes Blood, Kamasi Washington, and Moses Sumney. The song is Olsen’s newest release since she dropped the new EP Forever Means back in April.

Earlier today, Olsen’s duet partner Sharon Van Etten teamed up with former Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli for a version of the Ink Spots’ ‘I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire’. The week before, Danielle Haim shared her version of Doris Day’s ‘Till We Meet Again’ while Kamasi Washington released his cover of Charlie Parker’s ‘Cheryl’.

A Small Light follows Miep Gies—a Dutch woman of Austrian descent played by Bel Powley who helped hide Anne Frank and her family in her Amsterdam attic. The cover material collected on the show’s soundtrack reflects the show’s setting of the late 1930s and early 1940s.

Check out Olsen’s version of ‘My Reverie’ down below.