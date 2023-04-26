Este Haim enlists Angel Olsen and Weyes Blood to soundtrack Anne Frank miniseries









After her work on the second season of The White Lotus, Este Haim will helm the soundtrack for the Disney+ and National Geographic miniseries A Small Light. The series is set to follow the life of Miep Gies, who was most famous for hiding Anne Frank and her family during World War II.

The miniseries will feature Bel Powley and Gies and Liev Schriber as Frank’s father, Otto, as he tries to find somewhere to protect his family from German Nazis. In a statement, the film is said to make fans look at their own position on these situations, stating: “[it is] forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred”.

Serving as the producer behind a number of the tracks, Este isn’t alone on the track listing, bringing together diverse artists such as Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Kamasi Washington, and Orville Peck to sing versions of classic hits for the series. Este will also be joined by her sister Danielle on a track as well.

In a statement following the announcement, Este mentioned how honoured she was for being able to bring the story to life, telling Billboard, “Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music”.

The accompanying album, A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series, will be released on May 23rd.