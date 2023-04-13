Angel Olsen – ‘Forever Means’ EP review









'Forever Means' - Angel Olsen 4.5

The past decade has seen Angel Olsen consistently release incredible records, from her very first EP, Strange Cacti, to her most recent studio album, 2022’s Big Time. On the latter, the musician intimately explored grief and identity, finding hope in the darkest moments and never wavering in her vulnerability.

Now, Olsen is ready to share a new collection of tracks, Forever Means, which features four songs written during the Big Time sessions. However, their failure to appear on her sixth record was certainly not for lack of quality. Olsen’s new EP is a stunning bite-sized demonstration of her ability to pack tremendous emotional weight in a small space, whether that be through the quiver of her voice or an honest, hard-hitting lyric.

For Olsen, these songs pose the question of what forever means. She asks, “What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?” Ultimately, Olsen decided that “maybe the secret to ongoing love is to embrace change as part of love itself.”

Forever Means opens with the standout track ‘Nothing’s Free’, which features serene piano and reverberating saxophone, evoking the atmosphere of a hazy, smoke-filled vintage bar. Olsen sings about breaking out of a space she once thought safe, interjecting the extended instrumental outro with a wailing “I’m broken”. According to the musician, “It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time. But it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.”

The following song, ‘Forever Means’, sees Olsen attempt to find solace in her searching, singing, “Forever means saying what’s on your mind, Forevеr means always trying to find, Forever mеans make sure, take your time.” Minimal guitar-led instrumentation allows Olsen’s voice to dominate the track, shining with warmth and depth. Despite its simplicity, the song is an emotional knockout, exemplifying Olsen’s skill of captivating a listener without grand, large-scale production.

A condensed version of ‘Time Bandits’, which Olsen originally shared as an eleven-minute piece on Instagram in 2020, comes next, a mellow yet optimistic cut. The musician declares, “I want you I need you I need you right now,” which echoes among subtle saxophone, keys and a cyclical, anchoring beat.

Finally, in ‘Holding On’, Olsen channels a more robust and bold vocal performance powered by heavier instrumentation than the preceding songs. Enrapturing electric guitar dominates the soundscape, accompanying Olsen’s repeated lines, “Couldn’t see the light/ You brought to me”.

Forever Means demonstrates Olsen’s ability to master both softness and tenderness and harsher, high-powered moments. Whereas ‘Nothing’s Free’ is undoubtedly the highlight of the EP, every track is a reminder of Olsen’s steadfast ability to craft unforgettable slices of musical genius, channelled by openness and intimacy.